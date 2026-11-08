Eisenkot says Netanyahu's party welcome to join government under him as new PM

Gadi Eisenkot, tasked on Sunday with forming a new Israeli government, said he was open to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and one of his far-right allies joining but under him as the new leader.

"If members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party truly believe this is a time for unity, as they told the president, I cannot conceive of any reason why they would not support a government under my leadership and the principles I have presented," Eisenkot said, referring to Netanyahu's party and that of the far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Israel's president on Sunday officially tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government, warning that the country faces uncertainties after elections in the United States.

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"The State of Israel needs a stable government," President Isaac Herzog said, pointing to the "new political reality" in the United States.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to stay in office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority in an October 27 election but still emerged as the largest bloc in parliament.

Eisenkot appears to be suggesting that he is willing to start off with a minority government, relying on outside votes from Israeli-Arab parties, while still working to find a stable government with majority support.

Eisenkot has criticised settler violence against Palestinians, which has surged since 2023, raising tensions in Israel’s ties with Western states, and he opposes Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who have both faced sanctions by some Western countries for inciting violence against Palestinians.

He has warned Netanyahu he does not have the mandate for another attack on Iran but has also largely backed his war decisions.