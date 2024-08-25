Egypt's Sisi warns against Lebanon issue escalation in meeting with top US general

An explosion takes place as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Zibqin, Lebanon, on Sunday. REUTERS

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 5:03 PM

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned against further regional escalation on Sunday in a meeting with the United States' highest-ranking general, as cross-border hostilities between Israel and Lebanon intensified.

Sisi "warned of the dangers of a new front opening in Lebanon and stressed the necessity of preserving Lebanon's stability and sovereignty", according to a statement from the president's office.

His meeting in Egypt with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles "CQ" Brown, the United States's highest-ranking military officer, came hours after Israel launched air strikes on Lebanon.

Israel said it was pre-empting an attack on its territory from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, fuelling fears of a wider regional conflagration.

Key mediator Egypt has again urged restraint and de-escalation, while the United States -- Israel's top arms provider -- said its military was "postured" to support its ally.