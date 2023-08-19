Egypt's president pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Researchers trained an AI model to identify the keystroke sound generated while typing on the 2021 version of Apple’s MacBook Pro
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has pardoned a number of prisoners, including prominent Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma, state TV said on Saturday.
Douma, a prominent opposition campaigner, was sentenced to life in 2015 over the 2011 revolt against long-time president Hosni Mubarak.
He rose to prominence during the uprising that drove Mubarak from power and was also a key protest leader against former president Mohammed Mursi.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
Researchers trained an AI model to identify the keystroke sound generated while typing on the 2021 version of Apple’s MacBook Pro
People of both the countries got together at the famous Piccadilly Circus in London and grooved to the popular song 'Teri Mitti' which translates to 'Your Soil'
Veronica Grey sent parcels from post offices and was found out after one of the packages ruptured and leaked onto a postal worker
Media said she faces a life sentence for each killing
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones transport users to a cocoon of sound where the noise around is but a distant memory
If being alive right now sometimes feels like standing on a cliff, I want to be with someone who’s not afraid to peer at the frothing tides
One of her followers put the bag on a plane to Nashville, after which the internet personality finally received it
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to 'falsely and publicly' represent themselves as his adoptive parents