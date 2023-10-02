Egyptian president Sisi confirms candidacy in December election

It was carrying 83 migrants and 27 crew members
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi confirmed on Monday that he will stand for a third term in office in a presidential election scheduled for December.
Sisi, a former army chief who has been president since 2014, had been widely expected to run again and secure a third term after constitutional amendments four years ago that would allow him to stay in office until 2030.
In recent weeks supporters have mounted a campaign using billboards and public messages urging Sisi to stand.
Sisi came to power after leading the ousting of Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013. He was announced winner of presidential elections in 2014 and 2018 with 97 per cent of the vote.
The election comes as Egypt is struggling with record inflation and a chronic shortage of foreign currency.
