Egyptian President hails privileged relations with UAE

The Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al Sisi has emphasised the long-standing, privileged relations between the UAE and Egypt across all fronts.
This came as he received Mohamed Al Shamsi, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, on Sunday.
Sisi affirmed that Egypt holds in high esteem the strong and privileged relations it shares with the UAE under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
He also stressed his keenness to continue the fruitful and constructive cooperation in various fields to achieve the interests of the Egyptian and Emirati peoples.
The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counsellor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting touched on prospects for joint cooperation with AD Ports Group, especially in the sectors of developing logistical areas and ports.
Shamisi said the group is looking forward to enhancing cooperation with Egypt, in light of the distinguished brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples, as well as the unique factors that Egypt enjoys and make it a regional and global logistical hub. He noted the rapid and steady progress that the country has witnessed in the past years, especially in terms of expanding and modernising its infrastructure to become world-class destination in various sectors in a way that ensures Egypt’s ability to receive investments and support regional and international trade.
The meeting was attended by the Head of International Sector at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Ahmad Al Mutawa, and UAE Ambassadress to Egypt, Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, who is also the UAE Permanent Representative to the Arab League.
