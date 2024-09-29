E-Paper

Egyptian President calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, Gaza

El-Sisi also directed the urgent dispatch of medical and relief aid to Lebanon

By WAM

Photo: AFP File
Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has affirmed Egypt's full solidarity with Lebanon in light of the current circumstances, stressing the need to maintain the security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Lebanon.

During a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, El-Sisi called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza.


The Egyptian President also expressed concern over the consequences of the continued Israeli aggression against Lebanon, warning of the potential escalation of the situation in the region if the international community does not assume its responsibility to stop these aggressive actions.

El-Sisi also directed the urgent dispatch of medical and relief aid to Lebanon.

