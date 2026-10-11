Egyptian flight attendant dies; 5 injured in Riyadh airport attack, says ministry

​An Egyptian flight attendant has died from injuries sustained in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad.

The attendant, Azza Ramzi Mohamed Hassan, was 28 and hailed from Egypt’s Beheira governorate, according to Egyptian media reports.

The ministry mourned Hassan and extended its condolences to her family.

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Following directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty instructed the Egyptian Embassy and Consulate in Riyadh to contact the family and expedite arrangements to repatriate her body to Egypt.

Abdelatty also directed the ambassador and consul to visit five injured Egyptian nationals in hospital, check on their condition, contact their families and ensure they receive the necessary care. Both officials visited the injured and checked on their health.

The Egyptian Embassy and Consulate are continuing to coordinate with the relevant Saudi authorities, which are providing medical care and other necessary assistance to the injured Egyptians.

In an earlier statement, Egypt strongly condemned the continued attacks on Saudi Arabia and King Khalid International Airport, describing them as blatant acts that violate international law and endanger civilians of various nationalities.

Cairo also rejected what it described as 'destructive practices' that threaten regional security and stability, reaffirming its solidarity with Riyadh in confronting the attacks and its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, sovereignty and citizens.

Deadly attack on Riyadh's airport

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the attack on the airport had killed 12 people, including four Saudi citizens and eight foreign nationals.

The foreign victims were identified as two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

Airport operations remain suspended pending further updates from GACA.

On Saturday, Egypt’s flag carrier EgyptAir suspended flights from Egypt's 2 biggest cities Cairo and Alexandria to Riyadh until the airport resumes operations. The airline said the decision was taken in coordination with Saudi civil aviation authorities.