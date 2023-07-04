Egypt, Turkey appoint ambassadors for first time in decade

Those on board were told not to expect to see anything "on the way down because the floodlights will be turned off to save battery power...though there was a chance to catch glimpses of bioluminescent creatures", according to a new report
Egypt and Turkey said Tuesday they had appointed ambassadors to each others' countries for the first time in a decade, in the latest sign of warming ties.
Cairo and Ankara both issued statements announcing "the upgrading of diplomatic relations between them to the level of ambassadors".
The two foreign ministries said the move "aims at the re-normalisation of relations between the two countries and reflects the mutual will to develop bilateral relations".
The appointments mark a rapprochement between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and his Turkish veteran counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Relations were severed a decade ago when Sisi, then Egypt's defence minister, ousted the Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkey and part of the Muslim Brotherhood movement.
At the time, Erdogan said he would never speak to "anyone" like Sisi, who in 2014 became president of the Arab world's most populous nation.
The first signs of a thaw came in May 2021 when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss a possible normalisation.
Last November, Erdogan and Sisi shook hands in Qatar in what the Egyptian presidency heralded as a new beginning in their relations.
The two leaders then spoke by telephone after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in February.
While relations were long frosty, trade continued. In 2022, Turkey was the largest importer of Egyptian goods, totalling $4 billion.
Those on board were told not to expect to see anything "on the way down because the floodlights will be turned off to save battery power...though there was a chance to catch glimpses of bioluminescent creatures", according to a new report
The European Space Agency mission, which launched on Saturday, will capture billions of galaxies to create a cosmic map spanning space and time
Talks over a matchup between the two tech billionaires have progressed and the parameters of an event are taking shape
This comes after a copy of the holy book was burned in Sweden
There is no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska, The US Tsunami Warning System says
With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country
Joesthetics' girlfriend confirmed his death in an Instagram post
The 43-year-old man grabbed a gun and shot dead two security officers and wounded a civilian on Friday after being denied entry into the country