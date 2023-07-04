Egypt, Turkey appoint ambassadors for first time in decade

The appointments mark a rapprochement between Egypt's President Al Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt, on March 18, 2023. — Reuters file

By AFP Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 1:42 PM

Egypt and Turkey said Tuesday they had appointed ambassadors to each others' countries for the first time in a decade, in the latest sign of warming ties.

Cairo and Ankara both issued statements announcing "the upgrading of diplomatic relations between them to the level of ambassadors".

The two foreign ministries said the move "aims at the re-normalisation of relations between the two countries and reflects the mutual will to develop bilateral relations".

The appointments mark a rapprochement between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and his Turkish veteran counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Relations were severed a decade ago when Sisi, then Egypt's defence minister, ousted the Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkey and part of the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

At the time, Erdogan said he would never speak to "anyone" like Sisi, who in 2014 became president of the Arab world's most populous nation.

The first signs of a thaw came in May 2021 when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss a possible normalisation.

Last November, Erdogan and Sisi shook hands in Qatar in what the Egyptian presidency heralded as a new beginning in their relations.

The two leaders then spoke by telephone after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in February.

While relations were long frosty, trade continued. In 2022, Turkey was the largest importer of Egyptian goods, totalling $4 billion.