Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Feb 27 to discuss Palestinian developments

Photo: Reuters File

Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss what it described as "serious" developments for Palestinians cause, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The move comes after high-level consultations with Arab leaders, including the State of Palestine, which requested the meeting, according to the statement.

The decision was taken in coordination with Bahrain, the current president of the Arab Summit, and the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the foreign ministry noted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements drew strong condemnation from the Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab countries, including the UAE.

Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, strongly condemned and denounced, on Sunday, the statements issued by Israel about the establishment of a Palestinian state within Saudi territory.

Al-Budaiwi stated that these dangerous and irresponsible statements confirm the approach of the Israeli occupation forces in their lack of respect for international laws and treaties, as well as the sovereignty of nations.

The UAE, on Sunday, also stressed categorical rejection of any infringement on the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people or attempts to displace them.

Arab Parliament also denounced, on Saturday, the Israeli statements; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, speaker of the Arab Parliament, warned that such statements pose a serious threat to regional stability, escalate conflicts, and endanger global peace and security.

ALSO READ: