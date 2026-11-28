Egyptian ministries and government agencies announced several new measures on Friday, including further support for families affected by the deadly Warraq fire accident, which occurred on November 25.

The Cabinet announced receiving an additional EGP25 million in donations and contributions to support the families of those killed and injured, as well as others affected by the accident. This brings the total announced contributions to around EGP240 million, according to local media.

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsi said the ministry plans to hold a press conference to disclose the names of the organisations and individuals who contributed to the relief efforts.

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The conference will also provide details of the amounts and assistance allocated to eligible beneficiaries, including families of those killed, injured victims and owners of damaged property, as part of efforts to ensure transparency in managing and distributing donations.

The accident occurred on Egypt's Ring Road on Wednesday when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire above Tunnel 10 in the Warraq district, in the Imbaba area of Giza Governorate.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that the death toll had risen to 31, with 21 people injured.

A total of 39 ambulances were deployed to support rescue and emergency operations following the incident, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has launched an initiative in cooperation with mobile operators to double public donations made through electronic wallets in support of the victims' families, according to local media.

Running for one month from November 26, the initiative aims to encourage wider public participation and provide additional assistance to those affected.

In addition, the Ministry of Awqaf directed mosques to hold absentee funeral prayers for the Warraq accident victims and dedicate Friday sermons to solidarity and supporting those affected, local media reported.

The ministry also launched a road-safety awareness campaign and deployed outreach convoys across Cairo, Giza, Port Said and Suez to promote community solidarity and highlight the importance of supporting one another during difficult times.