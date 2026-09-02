16 killed, 28 injured in Egypt's South Sinai bus accident

The accident happened on the Dahab-Nuweibaa road, the health ⁠ministry ​said ​in ​a statement

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 2 Sept 2026, 10:12 AM UPDATED: Wed 2 Sept 2026, 10:22 AM
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Sixteen people were killed and 28 injured in a bus accident on Egypt's Dahab-Nuweibaa road in South Sinai on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The accident happened on the Dahab-Nuweibaa road, the health ⁠ministry ​added.

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The area along the Red Sea coast is popular with tourists.

Last month, 15 people were killed and 32 injured in a road accident in Egypt's Ismailia governorate.

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