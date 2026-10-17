Egypt's Sisi asks for parliamentary approval to help defend Saudi Arabia if requested

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has reportedly requested an emergency session in the parliament to obtain authorisation to protect and defend Saudi Arabia if the Kingdom requests it.

Sisi highlighted that Egypt stands firmly with its brothers in the Gulf, saying that it cannot stand by while its allies are under threat. Local media reports say that he is offering complete support to protect Saudi Arabia.

Egypt's President Sisi made these remarks at the graduation ceremony of the Egyptian Military Academy, according to local media.

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Sisi earlier called for solidarity in the Gulf, recalling the Gulf states’ support for Egypt, especially during 2013, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait provided aid and supplies of oil, gas, butane and wheat.

Since Yemen's civil war flared back to life in July, the Houthis have repeatedly struck Saudi targets including Red Sea tankers, oil facilities and Riyadh's international airport, where 13 people were killed in a single attack last week.

A Saudi-led military coalition has supported Yemen's internationally recognised government for more than a decade, and reported on Friday having intercepted more missiles and drones as the kingdom comes under sustained attack from the Houthis.