At least 15 killed including children in Egypt pickup truck crash

Fifteen people ​were killed ‌and 32 others were ​injured when ​a pickup truck ⁠carrying workers ​rolled over ​in Egypt's Ismailia Governorate, the ​health ministry ​said on Tuesday.

The ‌accident ⁠happened in front of the Al-Shabab ​power ​station ⁠in the Al-Dawawis ​area, ​according ⁠to the ministry.

The injured were transferred to Al-Qasasain Central Hospital to receive the necessary medical care, the ministry revealed as it monitors the condition of those involved.