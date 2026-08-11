At least 15 killed including children in Egypt pickup truck crash

The ‌accident ⁠happened in front of the Al-Shabab ​power ​station ⁠in the Al-Dawawis ​area, ​according ⁠to the health ministry

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 11 Aug 2026, 5:59 PM UPDATED: Tue 11 Aug 2026, 6:01 PM
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Fifteen people ​were killed ‌and 32 others were ​injured when ​a pickup truck ⁠carrying workers ​rolled over ​in Egypt's Ismailia Governorate, the ​health ministry ​said on Tuesday.

The ‌accident ⁠happened in front of the Al-Shabab ​power ​station ⁠in the Al-Dawawis ​area, ​according ⁠to the ministry.

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The injured were transferred to Al-Qasasain Central Hospital to receive the necessary medical care, the ministry revealed as it monitors the condition of those involved.

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