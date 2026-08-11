At least 15 killed including children in Egypt pickup truck crash
The accident happened in front of the Al-Shabab power station in the Al-Dawawis area, according to the health ministry
- PUBLISHED: Tue 11 Aug 2026, 5:59 PM UPDATED: Tue 11 Aug 2026, 6:01 PM
Fifteen people were killed and 32 others were injured when a pickup truck carrying workers rolled over in Egypt's Ismailia Governorate, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The accident happened in front of the Al-Shabab power station in the Al-Dawawis area, according to the ministry.
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The injured were transferred to Al-Qasasain Central Hospital to receive the necessary medical care, the ministry revealed as it monitors the condition of those involved.