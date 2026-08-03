Visiting Egypt soon? Electronic visa on arrival goes into effect; how to apply

Planning a summer getaway to Egypt? From the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum, to the beautiful beaches of the North Coast, or the historic mosques and churches of Old Cairo, the country offers no shortage of attractions for every type of traveller.

On August 1, 2026, a new system for getting the visa on arrival in Egypt went into effect to streamline the process of granting entry to the country and attract more visitors, boosting tourism—a key source of foreign currency for the Egyptian economy.

Prior to the new system, citizens of more than 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and EU countries used to obtain a single-entry sticker at the airport upon arrival in Egypt. As for foreign nationals holding a valid residency permit from a GCC country, they qualify for a visa on arrival if their residency is valid for at least 6 months.

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What changed in visa-on-arrival system?

A pilot phase of a new fully automoated visa-on-arrival issuance system was launched on August 1, as Egypt takes another step to achieve its digital transformation strategy, improving the overall tourist experience. The first phase of the system has been introduced across all arrival halls at Cairo International Airport.

As per the new system, designed to simplify and accelerate visa issuance procedures and reduce waiting times, visitors can get a QR code for their entry visa, replacing the paper visa sticker that was in use. After receiving the QR code, tourists can head directly to immigration counters to continue the procedures.

During the pilot phase, the new automated system will operate alongside the existing paper visa system for a limited transitional period, ensuring a gradual and secure shift to the new digital platform.

Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the initial phase of the electronic visa on arrival system will allow authorities to assess its efficiency and effectiveness before expanding it to other airports and entry points across the country.

How to apply?

To get the QR code, travellers can choose from the following three methods:

Download a mobile application called "Visa On Arrival". Choose their country and destination airport and number of visas (up to 10) and pay the fees

Use self-service kiosks at Cairo International Airport

Visit the official online portal "Visaonarrival.gov.eg" which is dedicated to the service

They then need to fill an application form, add their passport number, nationality, date of arrival, airport of arrival and their email address. Upon paying the fees, they will receive the QR code via email and can head directly to immigration counters to finish the entry procedures.

Authorities clarified that the QR code will remain valid for seven days from the date of issuance. Travellers can get the code before departure, during their journey, or immediately upon arrival at Cairo International Airport. They can complete the visa issuance process without the traditional paper visa sticker, allowing them to proceed directly to passport control to complete entry procedures.

Accredited tour operators can also issue QR codes for tourist groups via the new system, helping streamline the arrival process for organised tours.

Fees

The new digital service is subject to a separate issuance fee in addition to the standard visa-on-arrival fee. The fee for the service on the mobile application is $36.

Things to keep in mind