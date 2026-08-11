Egyptian family of four killed by father's friend; authorities share crime's details

The details of a gruesome murder case unfolded in Egypt recently after a man was arrested for killing his friend's entire family with the purpose of robbing to overcome his financial harships.

In the Fifth Settlement, a neighbourhood of New Cairo, a man reported to the police on August 10, 2026, that his brother, who owns a printing press, has been absent and all attempts to contact him failed. Investigations into the report led authorities to horrific details of a murder case that shook Egyptian society and stirred a strong backlash nationwide.

Police officers visited the victim's residence and found bloodstains and signs of gunfire on his car. Further search revealed that the bodies of the man's wife and two daughters were inside the wife’s car near their home.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities investigated the case thoroughly and after gathering information and performing a forensic examamination of the bodies, the alleged perpetrator was identified and apprehended. The suspect turned out to be a retired friend of the slain husband who lives in the Dokki neighbourhood in Giza Governorate.

Upon questioning him, the suspect confessed to the crime and said he was aware his friend keeps some cash and gold bars at his home. Due to financial hardships, he decided to kill his friend to rob him.

How the crime unfolded

The suspect admitted that he asked his friend to accompany him for a car ride, then he shot him inside the vehicle. He then stole the keys to his friend's home and got rid of his body by throwing it behind a concrete barrier on the Ain Sokhna Road, a highway road on the outskirts of Cairo.

The alleged killer then headed to the family's residence to complete his criminal plan. He called his friend's wife and told her her husband had been involved in a traffic accident and had been taken to a hospital.

The terrified wife quickly got into the car with her daughters with the husband's friend to head to the hospital. As the car drove them, the man shot the three of them dead on the same road.

Following the killings, the suspect said he returned to the family’s residence, left the car nearby with the victims’ bodies inside and covered the vehicle.

When he attempted to enter the victim’s home to rob it, he was surprised to find the building’s security guard there so he was unable to get inside. He told investigators that he planned to return at night to complete the robbery.

Egypt's Ministry of Interior stated that legal procedures were initiated in the case and the Public Prosecution is currently carrying out firther investigations. Police also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime based on information provided by the suspect.

Daughter's school issues heartwarming tribute

In a post on X, the daughters' school mourned their tragic loss. "With deepest sympathy.. with profound sadness and heavy hearts, British Ramses School mourns the tragic loss of our beloved students, Helen Osama – 8B and Lilian Osama – 9B, who tragically lost their lives alongside their parents in a devastating incident".

The school, which shared a photo of the girls as a tribute, offered its condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones. "Helen and Lilian will always remain cherished members of our school community and will be deeply missed."