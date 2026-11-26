A deadly accident occurred on Egypt's Ring Road on Wednesday when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire. The fire broke out above Tunnel 10 in the Warraq district, in the Imbaba area of Giza Governorate.

Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population initially reported 15 injuries and 30 deaths, with victims transferred to several hospitals across the governorate. In its latest update, the health ministry confirmed that the final toll had risen to 31 deaths and 21 injured.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Health and Population, ordered an emergency response, raising the state of readiness at the ministry's central crisis management room and hospitals in the vicinity of the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He also visited the site of the accident in the Warraq area of Giza and several hospitals treating the victims.

According to the Health Ministry, 39 ambulances were deployed to support rescue and emergency operations following the incident. The injured were taken to Sheikh Zayed Specialist Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital, Warraq Central Hospital and Shubra General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of those killed were distributed among several hospitals, including Shabramant Central Hospital, Bulaq Al Dakrour Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital, Warraq Central Hospital and Agouza Model Hospital.

Ghaffar inspected the condition of the injured at the hospitals and followed up on the medical care being provided to them, while ensuring that hospitals had increased their emergency readiness.

The Health Ministry extended its condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. It said it was continuing to coordinate with relevant authorities and monitor the situation.