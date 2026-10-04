Watch: Viral video shows Egyptian man catching child who fell from second floor

Ahmed Ragab, an Egyptian young man standing outside his shop in a densely populated neighbourhood in Giza Governorate noticed something catastrophic is going to happen. Thanks to his quick thinking and positive action at the right moment, a child's life was saved.

A CCTV video that went viral online captured the nerve-wracking incident when Ragab saw the boy falling from the balcony of the second floor of a building that is close to where he was standing. The boy first fell on the washing line of the balcony—a tangle that delayed his fall and eventually helped in saving his life, as Ragab quickly ran to catch the falling kid before he hits the ground.

Following the catch, Ragab appears in the video looking up at the balcony and then walking away with the child in his arms before leaning on a nearby mattress in the street—probably to regain his strength and think of what could have happened if he did not jump in for help.

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Watch the CCTV clip here:

Appeal to parents

Netizens and local media have hailed Ragab's intervention, commending his courage and calling him a hero. In comments to local media, Ragab said: "I had no time to think or calculate the risks. All what was on my mind was to try to save this child before he hits the ground".

Ragab, who works in his father's shop, recounted how he first heard screams then saw the kid, who is around four years old, tangled by the washing line before falling. After saving the child, Ragab said he was shaken, trying to realise what just happened. "I lost my nerve".

Ragab urged parents to keep a close eye on their children and never leave them unattended on balconies or near windows, particularly when chairs or other furniture are nearby. He also urged children not to imitate superheroes who fly in films.

Similar selfless deeds and heroic acts to save lives in Egypt were caught on camera before and went viral too. In August, one such incident ended in a tragedy when an 18-year-old Egyptian lost his life while bravely trying to save six people from drowning off the coast of Alexandria.

Last year, a driver of a fuel supply truck that caught fire at a gas station heroically drove it away before it explodes, sacrificing his life to save the lives of thousands of residents in a city in Egypt's Sharqia Governorate.