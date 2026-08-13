Video: Helium cylinder explodes at mall in Egypt, killing 3 and injuring 17

Three people were killed and 17 were injured following an tragic incident at a mall in New Cairo on Thursday evening, according to Egypt's Ministry of Health.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior later announced that a helium cylinder exploded at a gift shop on the ground floor of Arabella Plaza Mall on Gamal Abdel Nasser Street in the Third District of New Cairo. The blast resulted in a limited fire inside the shop and the blaze was brought under control, authorities clarified.

The facades of some adjacent shops were damaged as a result of the explosion and the fire. A security source has denied reports circulating onling regarding the fall of an elevator at the mall.

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A video from inside the mall following the accident was shared by New Cairo 79 on Facebook. Take a look:

Upon receiving a report of the incident, eight ambulances were quickly sent to the scene. Eleven injured people were taken to New Cairo Specialized Hospital, while six others were transferred to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving emergency care. Their health conditions are being closely monitored, the Ministry of Health said in its statement.

The level of preparedness in nearby healthcare facilities has been raised, it stated.