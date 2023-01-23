Egypt: Lawyers call off strike after colleages released

Only 71 dead bodies have been recovered until Friday and the search is on for the remaining person
Members of the Egyptian Bar Association on Sunday called off a days-long strike held in protest against the jailing of six colleagues, a statement said.
The association had announced Thursday an open-ended strike to condemn their colleagues' sentencing to two years in jail over a court brawl earlier this month.
The bar association decided "to cancel the suspension of work", it said in the statement.
The move came after an appeals court on Sunday ordered the six be released and scheduled a verdict for February 5.
The lawyers had been sentenced on Wednesday for their part in the fight with three clerks during a court session in Marsa Matrouh on northern Egypt's Mediterranean coast on January 5, according to state-run daily Al-Ahram.
The association had earlier claimed there was "a clear intention" by authorities to keep the six lawyers in detention "without real justification", denouncing a "rush to bring them to trial without taking the time to carry out a real investigation".
Last month, in a rare display of dissent in a country where public demonstrations are banned, thousands of lawyers demonstrated in Cairo against the government's introduction of a new electronic invoicing system.
"The American is suspected of collecting intelligence on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation," the authority said
They also discuss joint efforts to curb nuclear programme in Iran
If convicted, the actor and the film's armorer will face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine
Holding back tears, she said that it had been a tough five and a half years as PM and that she was only human and needed to step aside
Despite the acquittal, she faces potential prison from a cyber libel case
People from the two warring nations flock to the Indonesian island to escape the realities of their countries and form friendships
The country sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity