Egyptian who crossed border detained; incident under review: Israeli military

The man has reportedly crossed a border fence from Egyptian territory near Nitzana

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 8:49 AM
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The Israeli military said on Tuesday it apprehended an Egyptian civilian overnight after he crossed a border fence from Egyptian territory into Israel near Nitzana.

The man was transferred to security forces for further questioning, the military said, without providing additional details. No statement was immediately issued by Egypt's authorities on the incident.

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"The IDF views the incident with severity and continues to maintain a high level of defensive readiness in the area. The incident is under review," the Israeli military said in a statement.

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Israel holds pivotal elections on Tuesday, with latest polls indicating that Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is running neck and neck with his main centrist rival Gadi Eisenkot.

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