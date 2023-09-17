Egypt inaugurates newly restored Ottoman mosque at Cairo citadel

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated there were 'possibilities' for military cooperation after meeting with Kim
CEgypt has inaugurated a newly restored Ottoman mosque, built by the 16th century governor Suleyman Pasha Al Khadim, that lies within the citadel that has dominated Cairo's skyline for centuries.
The mosque, with 22 green-tiled domes and minbar (prayer niche) inlaid with renowned Iznik tiles, is Cairo's earliest Ottoman mosque, built in 1528 A.D., eleven years after the Ottoman army under Sultan Selim conquered Egypt from the Mamluk empire.
The 2,360-square metre mosque complex lies on the site of the Fatimid-era tomb of Sayed Sariya, built in 1140 A.D. and which still survives.
"To distinguish the Ottoman mosques, the minaret is usually pencil-shaped," said Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. "The mosque consists of the prayer area, the vicinity, the Fatimid cemetery and the Kuttab (Quran school)."
The mosque, known as the Suleyman Pasha al-Khadim mosque and also the Sariya mosque, is inside Cairo's citadel. The citadel was built by the Muslim general Salah al-Din after he conquered Cairo from the Fatimids. A few years later Salah al-Din went on to conquer Jerusalem from the Crusaders.
The restoration took five years under the supervision of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities and the military's Arab Organisation for Industrialisation.
The ISS is one of the few international projects on which the United States and Russia still cooperate closely
Two migrants were hidden inside the sofa while others were hidden among other fixtures including a chest of drawers
France had ordered a halt to sales of the device, released in 2020, after finding that the model emitted more electromagnetic waves than permitted
Sunak asks ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully
The aircraft was carrying a total of 270 passengers and 14 crew members
The alligator was reported to be 14-foot-long in size
The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments and is the latest to target people and companies