Egypt hosts 1.2 million Sudanese, with 'hundreds' arriving daily: UN

Children displaced from Gezira state wait for their turn to receive breakfast at one of the displacement centres in New Halfa, Sudan, on November 2, 2024. — Reuters

Hundreds of people fleeing war-torn Sudan arrive in neighbouring Egypt every day, a UN official said on Sunday, adding to more than 1.2 million who have found refuge there, according to official figures.

The war between rival Sudanese generals since April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 11 million, with 3.1 million of them seeking shelter beyond the country's borders, according to the UN.

Egypt currently hosts 546,746 Sudanese refugees who are officially registered with the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR, as well as others who are awaiting registration, said Christine Bishay, associate external relations officer at UNHCR Egypt.

A UNHCR report issued on Friday said that "recent data from the government of Egypt indicates that more than 1.2 million Sudanese have sought international protection in Egypt."

This has made the North African country the largest host of Sudanese refugees despite imposing stricter entry requirements during the war in Sudan, which shares a long border with Egypt.

Sudanese nationals "now make up two-thirds of the country's total registered refugee population" of 827,644 people representing 95 nationalities, including Syria, South Sudan and Eritrea, she said.

"Initially, at the very beginning of the conflict, thousands of Sudanese arrived in Egypt on a daily basis, before stabilising to a few hundreds per day," Bishay added.

Cairo had initially waived visa requirements for Sudanese women, children and men over 50 at the start of the war.

But a month after the conflict erupted, the Egyptian government introduced visa entry requirements for all Sudanese, leaving many to resort to irregular crossings.

In September this year, Egypt further tightened entry requirements, obliging people entering from Sudan to obtain "prior security clearance" alongside a consular visa, according to Egypt's interior ministry.

Raga Ahmed Abdel Rahman, a 27-year-old Sudanese woman who crossed into Egypt illegally in August, told AFP she had paid about 500,000 Sudanese pounds ($830) to travel in a pick-up truck with 16 others. The desert journey, which took a gruelling day and a half, was "exhausting and terrifying", Abdel Rahman said. Hundreds of thousands of others who fled Sudan have sought refuge primarily in neighbouring countries, including Chad, South Sudan and Libya. In the report published on Friday, UNHCR Egypt warned that the humanitarian crisis caused by Sudan's war has placed "immense pressure on Egypt's resources and infrastructure". Hanan Hamdan, UNHCR representative to Egypt's government and the Arab League, said that "the burden on Egypt is unsustainable and requires immediate and substantial international assistance to ensure the protection and well-being of those affected by the conflict." UNHCR also noted that so far, just over half of the funding needed for an aid scheme for Sudanese refugees has been secured. The Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan 2024 "has received $1.52 billion in funding, which is 56.3 percent of the required $2.7 billion", the UN agency said.

"Despite this significant contribution, the funding gap remains substantial."