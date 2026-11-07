Egypt approves new financial incentives for doctors, university staff and teachers

Egypt's Cabinet has approved a series of financial incentives aimed at improving pay and rewarding performance across several sectors, state-owned Al-Ahram reported.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued the decrees following Cabinet approval, introducing new benefits for healthcare professionals, university staff and teachers.

Under the new measures, medical professionals covered by Law No. 14 of 2014 and working at entities affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Population, university hospitals, medical administrations and university student hospitals will receive a monthly performance incentive of LE750.

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Who is eligible?

The incentive will be determined by performance assessments based on attendance and the effort employees put into their duties. Those scoring at least 90 per cent will receive the full amount, while employees scoring between 70 and less than 90 per cent will receive 85 per cent.

Those scoring between 50 and less than 70 per cent will receive half the incentive, while employees with scores below 50 per cent will not qualify.

The decree also provides additional bonuses for exceptional efforts during night shifts and overnight duties. These will cover consultants, specialists, assistant specialists, resident doctors, assigned physicians, pharmacists, and nursing and health technology specialists, as well as nursing and health technicians.

Higher incentives for university staff

In a separate decision, the Cabinet approved increases to the monthly quality incentive for university faculty members, their assistants and equivalent staff at research centres, institutes and bodies.

Under the revised rates, professors will receive an additional LE1,500 per month, associate professors LE1,250, lecturers LE1,000, assistant lecturers LE750 and teaching assistants LE500.

The increases will follow existing rules governing quality incentives, with funding shared equally between the state treasury and universities' or research institutions' own resources.

The Cabinet also approved a monthly university teaching incentive of LE1,000 for faculty members and their assistants at Egyptian universities and Al-Azhar University.

The payment will be made for nine months of each academic year, starting on October 1, and will cover undergraduate teaching. The Minister of Higher Education and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar will each determine the eligibility rules within their respective jurisdictions.

Up to LE4,000 for outstanding teachers

The Cabinet also approved a performance-based incentive scheme for outstanding teachers at the Ministry of Education and Technical Education and Al-Azhar institutions.

Under the scheme, up to LE4,000 per month will be allocated to each school principal or Al-Azhar institute head for nine months of the academic year, starting on October 1, to reward teachers who meet specified performance criteria. Eligible teachers will receive at least LE500 per month.

How to qualify

To qualify, teachers must demonstrate outstanding performance, contribute to improving their school's or institute's performance, fulfil their weekly teaching hours and complete at least 18 actual working days during the month. They must also have received a performance rating of at least 'competent' in the previous year.

Teachers who have received disciplinary deductions exceeding five days' salary during the payment month will be excluded. Those suspended from work will also be ineligible during their suspension but will receive withheld incentives if subsequently cleared of responsibility.

Each teacher may receive a maximum of four payments per academic year. Payments will be made at the end of each month through the relevant educational directorate or Al-Azhar regional administration, following recommendations from school or institute heads and approval by the relevant administrative authority.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said the new teaching incentive and higher quality allowances were the first steps in a wider three-year plan to improve pay for university faculty members and their assistants.