Watch: Egypt's El Sisi honours national team after historic World Cup run

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Egyptian national football team and its technical and administrative staff in El Alamein on Saturday, alongside Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Youth and Sports Johar Nabil, and Egyptian Football Association President Hany Abou Rida.

The presidency’s spokesperson said El-Sisi honoured the players and team staff with the 'Cup of Merit' and honorary medals, recognising their strong performance, skill, and determination, during the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

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Presidential spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said El-Sisi praised the team’s performance, adding that the widespread appreciation they received reflected the pride of Egyptians, Arabs, communities abroad, and football fans around the world.

The president highlighted the team’s sportsmanship and values, saying their achievement reflected the dedication and effort they put forward in representing Egypt, according to the Egyptian presidency statement.

He stressed that success in sport is not only about winning or losing but also about earning people’s respect and admiration, something he said the team achieved through its performance.

El Sisi said the team had been a source of pride for Egyptian youth and brought joy to fans throughout its World Cup journey through its commitment, teamwork, and determination.

He added that Egypt has many talented young players capable of reaching the level of the current national team stars.

He encouraged the team to continue working hard, maintain its spirit, and help inspire and develop future generations of players.

El-Sisi also shared lunch with the players and team staff, where the players thanked him for the recognition and pledged to build on the team's achievement.

The president reiterated his appreciation for the team's performance, saying Egyptians are proud of what they accomplished and look forward to more success in the future.