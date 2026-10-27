Egypt working to bring back citizen detained after crossing into Israel

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had apprehended an Egyptian civilian overnight after he crossed the border fence into Israel near Nitzana

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 9:50 PM UPDATED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 9:59 PM
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Egyptian authorities are working to secure the return of a citizen who crossed the border fence from Egypt into Israel, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The man had been missing from home since July and was described by Egyptian authorities as psychologically unstable, the ministry said, adding that steps were being taken to bring him back to Egypt.

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Earlier, the Israeli military said it had apprehended an Egyptian civilian overnight after he crossed the border fence into Israel near Nitzana.

The man was transferred to security forces for further questioning, the military said, without providing further details.

“The IDF views the incident with severity and continues to maintain a high level of defensive readiness in the area. The incident is under review,” it said in a statement.

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