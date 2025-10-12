  • search in Khaleej Times
Three Qatari diplomats die in car crash in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh

Two diplomats were also wounded in the fatal accident, according to security sources

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 2:19 AM

Updated: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 3:03 AM

Three Qatari diplomats died in a car crash in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, two security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Two diplomats were also wounded, the security sources said. They said the diplomats' car overturned on a curve on a road 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city.

No further details on the incident were immediately available.

The Egyptian city is set to host on Monday a global summit aimed at finalising an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The summit, which will be chaired by US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will take place "with the participation of leaders from more than twenty countries," according to the Egyptian presidency.

It will aim "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will attend, as will Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and Pedro Sanchez of Spain. French President Emmanuel Macron has also confirmed his attendance.

(With inputs from AFP)