Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Turkey on Friday

By ANI Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 10:42 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred 19 km SW of Malatya in Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) announced in a post on Twitter.

The earthquake was reported around 05:03:43 (local time) at a depth of 2 km at location 38.19 N and 38.23 E, the EMSC said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre tweeted, "#Earthquake (#deprem) M4.6 occurred 19 km SW of #Malatya (#Turkey) 14 min ago (local time 05:03:43)."

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the three-month state of emergency to speed up search and rescue efforts in the quake-hit provinces, as per the news report.

Thousands of buildings collapsed in both countries and aid agencies are particularly worried about northwestern Syria, where more than 4 million people were already relying on humanitarian assistance.

Countries and organizations from across the globe have responded to the crisis with money, equipment, and boots on the ground. The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey's Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

As support arrives from around the world, the scale of the humanitarian crisis is becoming clearer and aid agencies are warning of the difficulties in both reaching survivors and treating the injured.

