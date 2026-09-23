Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan: Axios

The proposed plan includes spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery and the deployment of a multinational security force

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 23 Sept 2026, 2:08 PM
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US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace will unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for Gaza at a meeting of its members on Wednesday, Axios reported.

The proposed plan includes projected spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery and the deployment of a multinational security force, the report added, citing a copy of the plan.

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Reuters could not immediately verify the report

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