Lebanon fighting eases after US-Iran deal; displaced residents warned not to rush home

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect]

Fighting in southern Lebanon abated on Monday after the announcement of a US-Iran deal to end the wider conflict, but local authorities warned displaced people not to rush home and Israel said it would not withdraw its troops from the area.

Lebanon has suffered the deadliest spillover of the conflict between the US and Iran, with nearly 3,800 people killed and some 1.2 million people uprooted by an Israeli offensive against Hezbollah, which opened fire on Israel in support of Tehran on March 2.

Pakistan, a key mediator between Tehran and Washington, announced that a deal was struck early on Monday local time that called for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon".

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The declaration brought relative calm to southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese and foreign security sources.

Hezbollah's attacks on Israeli military targets, both in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, stopped just before midnight, the sources said. The group has not commented on the deal but has previously said it supports Iran's drive for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Israel also significantly reduced its attacks, the security sources said, though some artillery fire was reported in southern Lebanese towns and at least one drone was heard circling above Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Israel says troops will stay

In south Lebanon, municipal councils called on residents to hold off on returning home. Israel's airforce has heavily bombed some towns there over the last three months, and others closer to the frontier are still occupied by Israeli troops.

Mona Mazeh, a displaced woman sheltering in Beirut's Hamra district, had no immediate plans to return to her village near the southern city of Tyre. "Frankly, we are hesitant; Israel cannot be trusted," she said.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, whose country is not a party to the US-Iran deal, said Israel would not withdraw from security zones in southern Lebanon, Gaza and Syria, and that it would retaliate if Iran attacked Israel due to events in Lebanon.

Katz said the security zone in southern Lebanon would be cleared of local residents, and "all terrorist infrastructure, including houses in contact villages", a reference to Hezbollah.

The Israeli military has been razing villages in southern Lebanon for weeks, saying it is acting against Hezbollah militants embedded in civilian areas of the predominantly Shi'ite Muslim region. Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese Shi'ites are sheltering in other parts of the country.

In Nabatieh, a devastated city in the south, Mohammed Daqdouq said he had returned on Monday morning to check on his home. "We'll need a lifetime to rebuild - to rebuild it again and bring Nabatieh back to how it was," he said.

Berri welcomes deal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued a carefully worded statement on Monday in response to the US-Iran deal, saying he was grateful to those who had worked towards de-escalation in Lebanon and appreciated the deal's recognition of the importance of his country's stability.

He did not mention Iran or Israel specifically. Aoun previously accused Tehran of using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with Washington.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a political ally of Hezbollah and head of the Shi'ite Muslim Amal Movement, said the agreement laid "the foundations for security and stability in the region, including Lebanon".

In a statement, Berri thanked Washington and Tehran for including a halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon in the deal, and described that provision as binding.

Iran, whose Revolutionary Guards established Hezbollah in 1982, had insisted that a Lebanon ceasefire be included as part of any broader deal with the United States.