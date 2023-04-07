Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests

Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts
An Iranian court has ordered the execution of a man accused of killing seven people during nationwide protests last year, the judiciary said on Friday.
Abbas Kurkuri was accused of using a military weapon to fatally shoot seven people in Izeh, in Khuzestan province, in November, and charged with the capital crimes of "moharebeh", or "war against God" and "corruption on earth", the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.
The Islamic republic witnessed several months of civil unrest following the September 16 death of Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women.
Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands were arrested in connection with what officials labelled "riots" fomented Iran's enemies.
Kurkuri's sentence can be appealed in the supreme court, Mizan added.
At the burial of one of the shooting victims, identified as 10-year-old Kian Pirfalak, the boy's mother reportedly blamed security forces for killing her son.
At the time of his death, officials insisted the boy was killed in a "terrorist" attack carried out by an extremist group.
The judiciary's website added that Kurkuri had "accepted the charges" and confessed to being "under the influence of social media".
Such confessions are frequently condemned by rights groups based outside of Iran as "forced", arguing that they are often obtained under duress.
Iranian authorities have so far executed four people and issued death sentences for around 20 others in connection to the mostly women-led protest movement.
Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts
Representative Dave Dobos steps down after MIT confirms to news outlet in state that he attended the prestigious university in the 1970s and 1980 but did not receive a degree
The indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water reactors of 700MW each in fleet mode will be installed in towns in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana states
Oscar-wining composer presented India's fourth highest civilian award by country's president in a ceremony attended by the Indian prime minister and other dignitaries
The perpetrator has turned himself in to police following the horrific incident that also wounded four others
Nasa expert suggests what to do for optimal viewing of the lunar spectacle
The entity was dealing in millions of stolen identities and account details
The State can’t impose unreasonable restrictions on press as it would have a chilling effect on press freedom, says bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud