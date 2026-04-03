Iran and its allies continue to trade fire with Israel and the United States, with the month-long war showing little sign of easing. Strikes have increasingly targeted economic and industrial sites, raising fears of wider disruption to global energy supplies and deepening the conflict's impact beyond the battlefield.Israel's military warned Friday that its air defences were operating to down missiles fired from Iran.Fresh explosions had earlier been reported in the Tehran area, with Iranian state television reporting US-Israeli strikes hit a bridge in the northern town of Karaj twice \u2014 the first causing civilian casualties and the second striking as emergency teams responded.US President Donald Trump maintained his harsh rhetoric as he posted on social media that the bridge had been sent "tumbling down" and promising "much more to follow".The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, meanwhile called for UN backing to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.On April 2, UAE's air defences engaged 19 ballistic missiles and 26 drones originating from Iran. Injuries at 191 so far and deaths at 12.All masses and activities at the two Catholic churches in Dubai have been suspended from Friday, April 3, until further notice. Dubai media office issued a fake news alert early on Friday, denying claims made by Iran's IRGC about attacking Oracle's data centre in the emirate.Follow Khaleej Times as we keep bringing you the latest developments on the US-Israel-Iran war.