On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, government entities in Qatar emphasised the importance of adhering to public guidance, acting responsibly and following official instructions to help ensure the safety of all. Parents are required to keep their children with the family and avoid letting them outside to residential areas or walk between homes for Eid greetingsLimit visits and activities to small family gatherings, and fully adhere to guidance and instructions issued by the relevant authoritiesIn case of a national alert warning, do not leave the mosque and remain inside; those outside should return to the mosque or proceed to the nearest safe locationFollow alerts issued by the relevant authorities promptly and rely on official sources for information