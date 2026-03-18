The repercussions of the war in the Middle East would be felt globally, Iran's top diplomat said on Wednesday, suggesting more Western officials should push back against the conflict. "Wave of global repercussions has only begun and will hit all \u2014 regardless of wealth, faith, or race," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X, accompanied by a copy of the US National Counterterrorism Center director's resignation announcement prompted by the war on Tuesday."A rising number of voices \u2014 (including) European and US officials \u2014 exclaim that the war on Iran is unjust. More members of the international community should follow suit," the post added.