In the UAE, 10 individuals of various nationalities were arrested and referred to urgent trial for publishing video clips on social media platforms containing misleading, fabricated content, as per orders by the country's Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi.Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Police arrested 45 people of multiple nationalities for filming various locations amid current ongoing events and posting clips on social media.The detainees were also accused of sharing inaccurate and misleading information. Authorities warned that such actions could "provoke public opinion and spread rumours."