Daesh announces death of leader, replacement chosen

He 'was killed after direct clashes' with another group, according to a spokesman

By Agencies Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 8:33 PM

Daesh on Thursday announced the death of its leader Abu Al Hussein Al Husseini Al Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria, according to AFP.

Qurashi "was killed after direct clashes" with group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham in Idlib province, a spokesman said in a recorded message on its channels on the Telegram messaging app, without specifying when he was killed.

According to Reuters, Abu Hafs Al Hashimi Al Quraishi has been chosen as his replacement.

