Creative Industry Summit 2026 returns in Cairo to boost creativity, business and AI

Creative Industry Summit (CIS) returns on June 3–4 at Heartwork by Mountain View, New Cairo and this year, it’s not just coming back, it’s coming back reimagined, restructured, and different.

Under the theme “Reset. Recalibrate. Reinvent.”, the festival opens a timely conversation about creativity in a world defined by acceleration where industries are shifting, technologies are evolving at scale, and artificial intelligence is no longer a future concept, but a present force actively reshaping how we build, work, and create.

This year's edition introduces a completely reimagined format designed to move beyond the structure of conventional conferences. Expect unexpected conversations, cross-industry collisions, and moments that don’t fit into traditional conference boxes.

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Real engine of growth

At the core of this year’s edition is a deeper conversation about the creative economy not as a 'soft sector', but as a real engine of growth. From design and media to content and storytelling, creative industries are increasingly shaping how economies evolve and compete.

Recent years have shown how drama and storytelling have moved beyond entertainment to influence public discourse, shape social awareness, and at times intersect with broader legislative conversations. It's a clear reminder that creativity doesn’t sit on the sidelines of change, it helps drive it.

This is what CIS is bringing to the forefront. The summit positions creativity not just as cultural output, but as an economic and societal force that requires structure, support, and forward-looking regulation to fully thrive.

AI sits within the same transformation curve. It is now fully embedded in the ecosystem, with enterprises actively integrating AI tools into creative and business workflows turning experimentation into real application.

“CIS 2026 reflects a necessary shift in how we approach creativity today. The industry is no longer operating in silos, and neither should the conversations around it. This year’s edition is designed to challenge familiar formats, encourage new ways of thinking, and create space for more honest dialogue around the future of creative work, business, and innovation. We’re not simply responding to change, we’re creating a platform that helps shape what comes next,” said Mai Salama, Founding Partner of Creative Industry Summit.

Against this backdrop, CIS 2026 is a call to reset intent, recalibrate how people work and collaborate, and to reinvent what growth in the creative economy can look like when creativity and technology are no longer parallel forces, but deeply connected ones.

This is not just another edition. It is a shift in energy and an open invitation to step into what comes next.