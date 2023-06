Copter accident in northeastern Syria left 22 American troops injured

There are at least 900 US forces in Syria on average, along with an undisclosed number of contractors

US Central Command Commander General Michael Kurilla visiting a camp, which holds relatives of suspected Daesh group fighters, in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province. -- AFP file photo used for illustrative purpose only

By AP Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 10:41 AM

A helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the US military said on Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and that no enemy fire involved.

The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 were moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region.

“A helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 US service members,” it said. “No enemy fire was reported.”

A spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

There are at least 900 US forces in Syria on average, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. US special operations forces also move in and out of the country, but are usually in small teams and are not included in the official count.

US forces have been in Syria since 2015 to advise and assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the militant Daesh group. Since the extremist group was defeated in Syria in March 2019, US troops have been trying to prevent any comeback by IS, which swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of large swaths of territory.

However, Daesh sleeper cells remain a threat. There are also about 10,000 Daesh fighters held in detention facilities in Syria and tens of thousands of their family members living in two refugee camps in the country's northeast.

Over the past years, US troops have been subjected to attacks carried out by Daesh members and Iran-backed fighters there. In late March, a drone attack on a US base killed a contractor and wounded five American troops and another contractor. In retaliation, US fighter jets struck several locations around the eastern province of Deir El-Zour, which borders Iraq.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the time that the strikes were a response to the drone attack as well as a series of recent attacks against US-led coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

In a related development, Syrian Kurdish-led authorities announced Saturday that hundreds of Daesh fighters held in prisons around the region will be put on trial after their home countries refused to repatriate them.