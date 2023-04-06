CIA's Burns reaffirms intelligence cooperation on Saudi Arabia visit

CIA Director holds talks with intelligence officials and country leaders on issues of shared interests, says US official

CIA Director William Burns. — AFP file

By Reuters Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 11:12 PM

CIA Director William Burns held talks in Saudi Arabia with his counterparts and national leaders to reaffirm intelligence cooperation, a US official said on Thursday, as the kingdom and its arch-rival Iran renew ties in a China-brokered deal.

"Director Burns travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he met with intelligence counterparts and country leaders on issues of shared interests," the US official said on condition of anonymity.

"The director reinforced our commitment to intelligence cooperation especially in areas of counterterrorism," the official added.

The US official did not say when Burns' visit took place. The Washington Post, which first reported the visit, said the CIA chief was in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

The United States and Saudi Arabia for decades have cooperated closely on counterterrorism and other intelligence matters.

Burns' visit was announced as the kingdom's foreign minister held talks with his Iranian counterpart in Beijing, the first time the regional rivals' top diplomats have met in more than seven years. — Reuters