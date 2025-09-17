  • search in Khaleej Times
Carrefour closes operations in Kuwait, days after Bahrain exit

The Majid Al Futtaim franchise has over 14,000 stores in more than 40 countries, including several in the Gulf region

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 7:50 AM

Carrefour, the major French retail giant with stores across the region, has announced that it will be closing doors in Kuwait.

Thanking its customers in a statement, the firm said that it will "cease operations in Kuwait" effective September 16, 2025.

It boasts of a presence in more than 40 countries through over 14,000 stores, several of which are in the Gulf region.

"On behalf of Carrefour management and employees, we extend our sincere gratitude for your continuous support over the past decades," it said in a post on Tuesday.

Brought to the Middle East by Majid Al Futtaim, which secured exclusive franchise rights, Carrefour has been operating multiple stores across countries in the region since 1995. The conglomerate is likely to replace Carrefour with its recently opened brand, HyperMax.

This comes on the heels of the giant announcing its departure from Bahrain just a few days ago. Late last year, Carrefour also shut down its stores in Jordan effective November 2024, and apologised for "any inconvenience the decision caused."

In the UAE, the supermarket is a supremely popular choice for residents with stores across located across the country — even in major malls.