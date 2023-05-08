Burhan: No benefit from talks in Saudi without reaching a truce

War would spread to rest of the country if a division happens in Khartoum, warns Sudan military ruler

A Sudanese refugee girl, who fled the violence in Sudan's Darfur region with her family, rides a donkey looking for space to temporarily settle with other newly arrived, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Goungour, Chad, on Monday. — Reuters

Published: Mon 8 May 2023

Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan said on Monday the negotiations in Saudi Arabia with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces will have no benefit without reaching a ceasefire.

"We can discuss a settlement after we reach a permanent ceasefire in Khartoum,” Burhan said in a live phone interview with Alqahera News, warning that war would spread to the rest of Sudan if a division happens in Khartoum.