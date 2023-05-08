Burhan: No benefit from talks in Saudi without reaching a truce

After a meeting between Lula, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Britain pledged to contribute 80 million pounds to Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to preserve rainforest
Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan said on Monday the negotiations in Saudi Arabia with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces will have no benefit without reaching a ceasefire.
"We can discuss a settlement after we reach a permanent ceasefire in Khartoum,” Burhan said in a live phone interview with Alqahera News, warning that war would spread to the rest of Sudan if a division happens in Khartoum.
After a meeting between Lula, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Britain pledged to contribute 80 million pounds to Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to preserve rainforest
Special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad tomorrow
There was no formal role for him, and he sat in the third row behind working members of the royal family
TASS news agency quoted a source in the emergency services as saying Zakhar Prilepin was injured but conscious after the explosion
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla, wishing them success
Multiple truces have been reached since the fighting erupted on April 15, but none has been respected
It came a day before officials from both countries, and Turkey were scheduled to meet in Istanbul to discuss extending the deal for exporting grain and fertiliser, due to expire on May 18
Pandemic killed 'at least 20 million' people — nearly three times the official estimate, says organisation's chief