British-Israeli mother dies 3 days after West Bank attack

Dee was seriously injured in attack in Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed her two daughters, aged 16 and 20

Friends and family members of Maia and Rina Dee, Israeli-British sisters killed in a shooting attack, mourn during their funerals at a cemetery in Kfar Etzion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Sunday. — Reuters

Mon 10 Apr 2023

A British-Israeli woman has died of injuries she sustained in a shooting attack Friday in the occupied West Bank that also killed her two daughters, a Jerusalem hospital said.

"We announce with sadness the passing of Lucy (Leah) Dee, a victim of the fatal attack in the (Jordan) Valley last Friday," the hospital said in a statement Monday.

"Unfortunately, despite intense and relentless efforts, due to the critical nature of her injuries, the team had to determine her death today."

Dee was seriously injured in the attack in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed her two daughters, aged 16 and 20, who were buried Sunday.

The three women were residents of Efrat, an illegal settlement in the West Bank.

Later on Friday an Italian tourist was killed and seven other people injured in a suspected car-ramming attack on pedestrians on the Tel Aviv seafront.

The violence comes amid an upsurge in tensions as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover and Christian Easter coincide.

The bloodshed follows the storming early Wednesday by Israeli riot police of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Islam's third holiest site.