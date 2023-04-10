British-Israeli mother dies 3 days after West Bank attack

Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
A British-Israeli woman has died of injuries she sustained in a shooting attack Friday in the occupied West Bank that also killed her two daughters, a Jerusalem hospital said.
"We announce with sadness the passing of Lucy (Leah) Dee, a victim of the fatal attack in the (Jordan) Valley last Friday," the hospital said in a statement Monday.
"Unfortunately, despite intense and relentless efforts, due to the critical nature of her injuries, the team had to determine her death today."
Dee was seriously injured in the attack in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed her two daughters, aged 16 and 20, who were buried Sunday.
The three women were residents of Efrat, an illegal settlement in the West Bank.
Later on Friday an Italian tourist was killed and seven other people injured in a suspected car-ramming attack on pedestrians on the Tel Aviv seafront.
The violence comes amid an upsurge in tensions as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover and Christian Easter coincide.
The bloodshed follows the storming early Wednesday by Israeli riot police of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Islam's third holiest site.
Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter
The 86-year-old pontiff is recuperating from bronchitis, which saw him hospitalised for three days
They drew on 455,405 UK Biobank participants who were between 38 and 73 years old when enrolled between 2006 and 2010
Algorithm that decides which posts are most visible is changed. Content moderation rules are out of window and verification process that confirms the identities of users is monetised
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
A study by Brazilian researchers identified several risk factors such as looking at screens for long, proximity of the eyes to the screen, and sitting or lying on the stomach
This is the first time that Francis has missed the annual service in 10 years of his papacy