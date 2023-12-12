Bodies of 2 hostages recovered in Gaza operation, Israel army says

Israeli soldiers evacuate a wounded man to a military helicopter near the Gaza border on Tuesday. — Reuters

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 9:24 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 9:28 PM

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it had recovered during an operation in Gaza the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack.

Following the bodies' positive identification, authorities "informed the families of Eden Zakaria and Ziv Dado, who were taken hostage by the Hamas organisation on October 7th, that their bodies had been recovered and returned to Israel," the army said in a statement.

ALSO READ: