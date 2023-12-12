UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bodies of 2 hostages recovered in Gaza operation, Israel army says

The authorities informed the families that their bodies had been recovered and returned to Israel

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Israeli soldiers evacuate a wounded man to a military helicopter near the Gaza border on Tuesday. — Reuters
Israeli soldiers evacuate a wounded man to a military helicopter near the Gaza border on Tuesday. — Reuters

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 9:24 PM

Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 9:28 PM

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it had recovered during an operation in Gaza the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack.

Following the bodies' positive identification, authorities "informed the families of Eden Zakaria and Ziv Dado, who were taken hostage by the Hamas organisation on October 7th, that their bodies had been recovered and returned to Israel," the army said in a statement.

ALSO READ:


More news from World