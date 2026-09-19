Blast at Syrian military site kills 11, defence ministry says

Several such blasts have previously occurred at arms depots in Syria, including one in the northwest that killed 14 people earlier this month

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 3:26 PM
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Syria's defence ministry said on Saturday that an explosion of unknown origin killed 11 people at a military site in Deir Ezzor in the east the previous day.

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Several such blasts have previously occurred at arms depots in Syria, including one in the northwest that killed 14 people earlier this month.

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