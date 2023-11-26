Biden announces release of 4-year-old US hostage by Hamas

Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze in which one child was badly hurt
Biden has announced the release of a 4-year-old American hostage.
According to the US President, Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas. 'She's free and she's in Israel.'
More to follow
Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze in which one child was badly hurt
The South African Paralympic star was jailed for 13 years and five months
James Cleverly had been under pressure to say sorry following claims he cast aspersions on a north of England constituency in the House of Commons
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries
Stuart Seldowitz was held on charges of aggravated harassment and stalking, among others, police said in a statement
Some 240 people – ranging from infants to the elderly – were taken captive during the October 7 attack
India's anti-terror agency filed a case against Pannun on Monday stating that he warned Air India passengers in videos saying that their lives were in danger
A major achievement of her work is correcting some misconceptions about women participation in the US labour force, which have long been taken for granted