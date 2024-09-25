Be ready for possible Lebanon entry, Israel army chief tells troops

Members of the Israeli Army and police remove debris from a rocket at the scene of a damaged home following a rocket attack from Lebanon, in northern Israel, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:55 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:14 PM

Israel's army chief told troops on Wednesday to be prepared for possible entry into Lebanon as Israeli fighter jets bombarded Hezbollah targets across the border.

"You can hear the planes here; we are attacking all day, both to prepare the ground for the possibility of your entry, but also to continue striking Hezbollah," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told a tank brigade, according to a statement issued by the military.

"We are not stopping. We will keep attacking and harming them everywhere," Halevi said.

"To do this, we are preparing for the course of the manoeuvre, and the sense is that your military boots, your manoeuvre boots, will enter enemy territory," Halevi said.

"Your entry there with force... will show (Hezbollah) what it is like to meet a professional combat force," he said.