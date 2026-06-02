Bahrain bans citizens from travelling to Iran, Iraq amid regional tensions

Bahrain has prohibited its citizens from travelling to Iran and Iraq amid security concerns, the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday, June 2.

The authority, in the announcement, said it was implementing the ban "in light of the continuing security tensions" from the repercussions of what it described as the 'Iranian aggression,' and "out of concern for safeguarding national security and the safety of all citizens".

The ministry also added that legal measures will be taken against anyone who violates the travel ban.

Early Monday, Kuwait's air defences intercepted missile and drone attacks, the military said, with authorities later confirming that the threats originated from Iran.

In a post on X, the army said any explosion sounds heard across the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting the incoming threats, urging residents to follow security and safety guidance issued by the relevant authorities.

Later in the day, Kuwait's foreign ministry condemned the attacks and said it was 'holding Iran fully responsible for these attacks'.