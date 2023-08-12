Baby among 2 dead as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

According to the coastguard, five passengers are missing, with search operations underway

At least two Tunisians including a baby died when their boat sank Saturday soon after leaving the country's shores, the coastguard said, amid a spike in attempts to reach Europe.

Tunisia is a major gateway for migrants attempting perilous voyages across the Mediterranean in often rickety boats in hope of a better life.

The vessel carrying 20 Tunisians went down at 2am (0100 GMT) when it was only 120 metres from the coast in Gabes, the North African country's coastguard said.

"Two bodies have been recovered, one of a 20-year-old man and the other of an infant," it said in a statement.

Five passengers were missing, the coastguard said, adding search operations were ongoing and 13 others had been rescued, including the baby's parents.

Authorities in the city of Gabes have launched an investigation to "determine the circumstances of this tragedy", it added.

Witnesses said the boat had just left Gabes when those on board saw a trawler they mistook for a coastguard vessel.

They tried to turn around, fishermen told journalists, but the boat capsized and the baby became stuck in nets on deck, the witnesses said.

More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks on the central Mediterranean migration route, the world's deadliest — more than twice as many as last year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

On Monday, judicial officials reported the deaths of 11 migrants in a shipwreck off Sfax, with dozens more missing.

The eastern Tunisian port city located about 130 kilometres from the Italian island of Lampedusa has emerged as a key migrant launchpad.

The Tunisian coastguard says it intercepted 34,290 migrants in the six months to June 20, most from sub-Saharan African countries, compared with 9,217 over the same period in 2022.

