Austrian army suspends Turkey quake rescue

They pulled back due to a worsening "security situation", a spokesman said

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:26 PM

The Austrian army on Saturday suspended rescue operations in quake-ravaged Turkey due to a worsening "security situation", a spokesman said.

"There have been clashes between groups," he told AFP without giving details. The spokesman said the Austrian troops were sheltering "in a base camp with other international organisations, awaiting instructions".

ALSO READ: