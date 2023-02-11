UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Austrian army suspends Turkey quake rescue

They pulled back due to a worsening "security situation", a spokesman said

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By AFP

Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:26 PM

The Austrian army on Saturday suspended rescue operations in quake-ravaged Turkey due to a worsening "security situation", a spokesman said.

"There have been clashes between groups," he told AFP without giving details. The spokesman said the Austrian troops were sheltering "in a base camp with other international organisations, awaiting instructions".

ALSO READ:


More news from World