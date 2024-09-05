E-Paper

At least 40,878 Palestinians killed in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7, health ministry says

The toll includes 17 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures

By AFP

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, where displaced people were taking shelter in tents, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, September 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 6:55 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that at least 40,878 people have been killed in Israel's offensive on Gaza, now nearing its 12th month.

The toll includes 17 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,454 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


