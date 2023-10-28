At least 35 dead in Egypt road accident: State media

The Future Investment Initiative (FII), often referred to as 'Davos in the Desert,' is being held in Riyadh
At least 35 people died and dozens were injured in a road accident involving a bus and several cars on Egypt's Cairo-Alexandria motorway, state media reported on Saturday.
"A horrific collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi al-Natroun led to the death of 35 people, at least 18 of whom were burned, and the injury of 53 others," the Al Ahram website said.
The tragic accident could have been caused by an oil leak from a car — which sparked a fire that spread to other vehicles , according to the state-run Al Ahram newspaper, which quoted the police.
Videos that circulated on social media showed huge smoke billowing from the site, where a number cars were on fire.
Investigations are now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from AFP)
More to follow
ALSO READ:
The Future Investment Initiative (FII), often referred to as 'Davos in the Desert,' is being held in Riyadh
The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Palestinian death toll has topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request
The Moon is about 40 million years older than previously thought — forming more than 4.46 billion years ago, within 110 million years after the solar system's birth, say scientists
Media reports said that out of 10 people detained in the murder case, four had been directly involved
They discuss the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace
The advisory follows the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel from missions in Iraq