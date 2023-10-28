At least 35 dead in Egypt road accident: State media

The tragic crash could have been caused by an oil leak from a car, which sparked a fire that spread to other vehicles

by Web Desk Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 2:14 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 2:26 PM

At least 35 people died and dozens were injured in a road accident involving a bus and several cars on Egypt's Cairo-Alexandria motorway, state media reported on Saturday.

"A horrific collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi al-Natroun led to the death of 35 people, at least 18 of whom were burned, and the injury of 53 others," the Al Ahram website said.

The tragic accident could have been caused by an oil leak from a car — which sparked a fire that spread to other vehicles , according to the state-run Al Ahram newspaper, which quoted the police.

Videos that circulated on social media showed huge smoke billowing from the site, where a number cars were on fire.

Investigations are now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from AFP)

More to follow

ALSO READ: